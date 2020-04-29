CONWAY, Ark., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of mobile, web, connected home and car, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, fueled by emerging technologies including machine learning, mixed reality, and blockchain, today announced the results of their April 2020 technology survey revealing the sentiment of over 1000 consumers who are new to working from home due to COVID-19 on topics including technology, productivity, and security. Notably, the survey found 48% say they are more productive working from home, 57% would prefer to work from home in the future and 68% have other workers or students also working in their household.
For a freely reusable infographic summarizing Metova's Work From Home COVID-19 Survey, please visit: https://metova.com/infographic-work-from-home-covid-19/
Other survey findings include 31% think working from home is less secure than working in the office and 18% say their employer does not have clear security and password guidelines and procedures for working from home. In addition, 76% use video conferencing as part of their daily work while 53% have experienced glitches, or dropped audio during video conferences. For more details on the survey findings, please see the bullet point summary below.
"We're seeing a significant split among those who are new to working from home due to COVID-19 with a large group saying they are more productive and prefer to work from home, though almost half still prefer the office," said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. "Because of this pandemic, we've seen the impact of an entire workforce attempting to work from home and as a result, employers may need to rethink their entire plan for working from home and their policies and practices going forward."
To read a Q&A with Metova CTO, Andrew Cowart on the tech and security issues around working from home, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of tech remedies including Google and Apple's contact tracking initiative, and smart health technologies, please visit: https://metova.com/remote-work-covid-19-a-qa/
Metova Working From Home COVID-19 Survey Results:
- 48% are more productive working from home (29% say they are less productive)
- 57% would prefer to work from home in the future
- 68% have others in their household also working from home (including students)
- 31% think working from home is less secure than working in the office
- 18% say their employer does not have clear security guidelines for working from home
- 20% do not always follow their company security guidelines or do not have guidelines
- 37% have encountered possible security issues while working from home
- 76% use video conferencing as part of their daily work
- 53% have experienced glitches or dropped audio, with video conferencing
- 54% have upgraded their technology (computer, printer, laptop) to work from home
Additional Metova consumer tech sentiment surveys include: Internet of Things, Mobile First, the Connected Car and Smartphones and Healthcare.
A 2019 IoT Breakthrough award winner and an AWS Advanced Consulting and Technology Partner, Metova provides a complete range of technology services designed to equip businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging solutions for mobile, web, connected home, connected car, and IoT technologies. Metova strategists and architects help companies solve problems in industries ranging from services and entertainment, to finance and logistics – and everything in between. Specializing in evaluating a companies' existing technology and their customers' needs, Metova helps companies prepare for and execute the enormous task of digital transformation.
ABOUT METOVA
Founded in 2006, Metova is a leading strategic technology partner, providing a turnkey solution to research, initiate and complete a meaningful digital transformation. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends through industry-trusted surveys, analysis, reporting and more. This ongoing pipeline of information combined with world-leading development, design, marketing, and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.
Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity, and personal development that attracts leading engineering, strategy, and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs
