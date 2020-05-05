INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Inc. conducted a Quick Pulse Survey to Sales Leaders to see how their sales organizations are functioning through the uncharted territory of COVID-19. The results confirmed that 93.4% have been overwhelmingly impacted.
77.14% of the survey respondents were small to mid-size businesses under $100M in revenue, and the key findings were:
- 54.72% do not have a plan-ahead strategy or plan to create one for their post COVID-19 sales efforts
- 47.17% have either executed sales layoffs/furloughs or plan to in the near term
- 34.9% adjusted quotas or compensation plans for sales reps
- 23.58% have not adjusted compensation plans despite sales being significantly impacted
Additionally, the survey revealed the biggest challenges companies are facing during this crisis. Key themes emerged from the data, including:
- Loss of revenue
- Prolonged sales cycle
- Pipeline standstill
- Travel restrictions
- Inability to gain facetime with prospects
- Employee safety
- Supply chain roadblocks
- Staffing struggles for essential businesses
- Time and resources to focus on creating a viable re-entry strategy
"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the SMB community hard. Our Advisors have the expertise to help businesses navigate the current situation, while making the necessary changes to be successful as we all emerge into a new business world," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.
About Sales Xceleration
Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:
- Creating Your Sales Plan
- Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members
- Growing Your Sales
