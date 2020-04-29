PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveySparrow, an end-to-end conversational experience management platform, has ranked #1 in G2's Fastest Growing Products 2020. SurveySparrow has also been named a leader by G2 in the best survey software category in the Spring Report 2020, the Survey Momentum Grid of Summer 2019, and in the best survey software category for Winter 2020 in G2 Crowd Grid.
SurveySparrow is the world's first online survey software to offer both a conversational as well as a form-like output, increasing survey completion rates by a whopping 40%. SurveySparrow is known for revolutionizing the survey experience, as well as its renowned customer support, among other online survey tools. With a Conversational User Interface (CUI), SurveySparrow bundles Customer Experience and Employee Experience tools such as NPS, Offline, Chat, and Classic Surveys, which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly.
Being an enterprise survey software, SurveySparrow caters to businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprises, helping them optimize their Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and User Experience processes. With tools like NPS, businesses can measure customer loyalty with just a single question and capture customer sentiment by analyzing the open-ended NPS follow-up question using a word cloud and sentiment analysis. With SurveySparrow's Offline Survey App, users can collect feedback from the remotest locations, internet-free.
SurveySparrow has recently extended its offering portfolio with additions such as the 360 Degree Survey, which allows businesses to conduct 360-degree assessments for their employees, Multilingual Surveys which allow users to translate surveys in the language of their choice, and Slack Share, which enables businesses to conduct daily/weekly standups and measure employee pulse on a regular basis.
Based in the U.S., SurveySparrow was founded in October 2017 by Freshworks veteran Shihab Muhammed with offices in Kochi and Palo Alto. SurveySparrow has over 20,000 customers in 108 countries, including DiDi, PaySafe, FedEx, Deloitte Digital, SAP, and Siemens. The company raised $1.4 million in seed funding from Prime Venture Partners.
"Actionable data collection is the key objective for many organizations looking to improve their Customer Experience & Employee Experience, from SMBs to Enterprises," said Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow. "These rankings and achievements are due to our loyal customers' feedback and support, which has fueled us every step of the way. We are extremely honored and delighted to rank as the #1 Fastest Growing Product by G2. As a conversational experience management platform, SurveySparrow will continue to serve its customers in the best way possible, through valuable feedback and insights."
About SurveySparrow
SurveySparrow is a Palo Alto-based customer experience platform that aims to reimagine the data collection experience. SurveySparrow's Conversational User Interface (CUI) allows users to create and share highly engaging, mobile-first surveys. The platform is well-equipped to perform an extensive analysis of the feedback collected to derive meaningful business conclusions.
