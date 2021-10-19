WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aegis Premier Technologies, a Moore company, announces the hiring of Susan Connors as its president. Aegis Premier Technologies is a leading provider of nonprofit donor management software, data enhancement services, merge processing and analytics that deliver client campaigns that engage audiences for maximum performance. Connors joins the company as current President Lori Read transitions to a new position as chief sales officer at Moore.
Connors' appointment to this position aligns with Moore's commitment to invest in data and integrated data solutions across its SimioCloud and Aegis Premier Technologies business units. Aegis Premier Technologies leverages SimioCloud data products while providing full-suite donor management, fundraising tools, data services, in-depth donor insights, direct and digital campaign management and state-of-the-art practices in data security.
"Susan is a leader in integrated marketing services with a proven track record to attract, motivate and retain top talent, which makes her a strong asset to Moore," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. "As the new president of Aegis Premier Technologies, she will be the driving force behind their product and service innovation as Moore continues to be the leading marketing platform provider designed exclusively for the nonprofit, political and association markets."
Prior to joining Aegis, Connors held executive positions at Merkle Inc. as executive president of client engagement, eBay Enterprise as head of customer relationship management operations and Blackbaud as general manager of managed services. Throughout her career, Connors has been responsible for the delivery of services for business units, team members, clients and consumers, as well as building, maintaining and enhancing solutions for B2C and B2B clients.
"I'm excited to join Aegis to provide solutions to help our clients meet their fundraising goals and support their important missions," said Connors. "I've dedicated my career to providing strategic products and services to further the impact and capabilities of the clients I serve."
Aegis Premier Technologies
Aegis Premier Technologies, a Moore company, provides clients with an end-to-end suite of data services to expand reach, build trust and increase responsiveness. Headquartered just outside of Denver, the company provides Aegis CRM, data management and managed services to nonprofit, political and association clients.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,000 employees in 37 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
