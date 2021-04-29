ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan L. Heller, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been recognized by the World International Property Review (WIPR) among its "WIPR Influential Women in IP" for 2021. World IP Review's Influential Women in IP honors the development and progress that women in IP have made in creating, protecting, and securing intellectual property (IP).
Heller was named Outstanding IP Practitioner in 2021 and is routinely recognized by World IP Review. She has been included annually in the WIPR Leaders Guide since 2017. World IP Review profiles leading IP practitioners across the world who provide guidance on the challenges active in intellectual property.
Heller, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Orange County office, chair of the firm's Global Trademark & Brand Management Group, and co-chair of the global Greenberg Traurig Women's Initiative, is consistently recognized as having one of the preeminent international trademark practices in the country and for being a game-changer in the field. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities, and highly visible pre-IPO companies turn to Heller for her strategic thought leadership and counsel, honed by three decades of experience. At the forefront of global strategic management and monetization of big-name brands on a worldwide level, she is known for developing cutting-edge branding strategies, most notably in "bet-the-brand," high stakes trademark cases. Heller works directly with CEOs and senior executives, in and out of corporate boardrooms. Her practice has spanned over 30 years across virtually every industry and in most jurisdictions throughout the world
Heller serves on the Board of Visitors of University of California, Irvine (UCI) Law School, Dean's Advisory Board of the UCI Merage School of Business, Executive Committee of the University of Southern California (USC) IP Institute, and Cornell University's President's Council of Cornell Women. She is also a board member of Orange County's Human Options, an organization focused on breaking the cycle of domestic violence and sits on the Leadership Committee of 5050 Women on Boards.
The National Diversity Council named Heller one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in the U.S. and she was honored with the 2020 Client Choice Award for the Intellectual Property (Trademarks) in California (voted for exclusively by corporate counsel). Euromoney twice named her the winner of its Americas Women in Business Law Awards, "Best in Trademark," and Best Lawyers in America named her "Lawyer of the Year" in Trademark Law for Los Angeles for two years. Heller was named "Trademark Lawyer of the Year" by Finance Monthly Global Awards, "Lawyer of the Year for Intellectual Property" by Lawyer Monthly, one of Daily Journal's Top IP Lawyers, and was selected as a "Woman Leader in The Law" by ALM Legal Leaders. She was chosen to be a member of the United Nations' Artificial Intelligence Initiative (AI For Good), joining an elite team of law firm leaders, business executives, university deans, and UN thought leaders. Heller was also honored by her alma mater, Cornell University, which has named her a Distinguished Classmate.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
