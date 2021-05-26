BATAVIA, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. ("High Wire"), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Susanna Song, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at High Wire Networks, to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2021.
Each year CRN's list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The women honored on the 2021 list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.
Susanna Song joined High Wire in 2018 after 15 years as an Emmy-award winning television journalist in the Chicago market. She is instrumental in the go-to-market strategy for High Wire's global tech field services and Overwatch Managed Security services, which are sold exclusive with the indirect sales channel. Song currently oversees all channel marketing and communications. In 2020, Song launched Overwatch University, a free course in cybersecurity for High Wire's network of 15,000 field techs, MSPs and VARs to learn about cybersecurity and reskill during the pandemic.
"We're excited that Susanna has been recognized by CRN," said Mark Porter, CEO at High Wire Networks. "Her initiative has been critical to growing channel sales of our Overwatch Managed Security services by expanding High Wire's brand awareness and recognition and engagement in the IT channel partner community."
The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10 and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
About Spectrum Global Solutions
Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company's public filings at http://www.SEC.gov or the Company's website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/
About High Wire Networks
For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our new Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at http://www.highwirenetworks.com
