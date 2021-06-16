WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainable Capital Advisors (SCA), a financial advisory firm serving the sustainable infrastructure industry, today announced that it has been awarded a grant from the Hewlett Foundation to launch an ESG and climate-friendly investment platform (the platform), AskSustainable. The platform's goal is to stimulate the investment markets for ESG and climate-friendly investments by organizing data in one centralized location to uncover gaps and opportunities for new products while simultaneously increasing the number of investors informed and engaged in the climate-friendly investment marketplace. The first version of the platform is scheduled to go live during the first quarter of 2022.
By providing actionable ESG and climate-friendly investment information to investors, AskSustainable will mobilize capital for both retail and institutional investors and accelerate its deployment for climate-friendly infrastructure solutions. Equally as important, the platform will serve as an engagement hub to focus the efforts of many partners in the ecosystem.
"In order to fully engage today's investors, it is paramount that they are educated on the full range of available ESG and climate-friendly investment options," said Trenton Allen, CEO, Sustainable Capital Advisors. "This is particularly true for the individual and small business (retail) investor that often does not have the time and resources to research various ESG and climate-friendly investment options, compare the fine print and mechanics of each product, and evaluate how each product fits into their respective risk/return targets. We believe AskSustainable addresses that marketplace demand most effectively, and we hope all investors will benefit from this new centralized source of information."
ESG and climate-friendly investment products are defined as investments where the proceeds are used to fund activities and technologies that reduce carbon emissions and other harmful impacts to the climate. The ESG and climate-friendly investment products to be featured at AskSustainable will include solutions towards both mitigation (such as renewable energy, carbon capture, clean transport, energy efficiency, and reforestation) and adaptation (such as habitat preservation, improvements in air/water quality, and land use) activities.
"Most of today's climate finance outreach/engagement has focused on engaging banks and asset managers to redirect investment capital from grey to green," said Allen. "Yet it is equally important that a bottom-up approach exists that engages individual investors and educates them on the full range of potential ESG and climate-friendly investment options. Knowledge is power and it is time that all investors have the full knowledge of their options coupled with a sustained public engagement that translates action into the acceleration of funding for ESG and climate-friendly investments."
AskSustainable seeks to build an engaged community of existing and prospective investors by providing free access to the data, research, and informational materials. A website providing all this information is currently under construction. Sign up to receive the latest development news and announcements at asksustainable.com.
About Sustainable Capital Advisors
Sustainable Capital Advisors (SCA) is a financial advisory firm serving the sustainable infrastructure industry. Founded in 2012 by Trenton Allen, SCA is meeting the challenges of public and private sector organizations seeking to implement innovative solutions for the sustainable infrastructure industry. Our founding thesis was that while our client engagements involve a diversity of technologies located in geographies across the world, the fundamentals of developing successful ventures remain unchanged. The key to our success is the ability to break down traditional silos and look for ways to synthesize diverse information to best serve our clients. The firm is based in Washington D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.sustainablecap.com.
