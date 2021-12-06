NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event "The cost of empty ESG promises & Increased litigation risk" will be held on 10th of December at 12:00 pm UTC/London and 07:00 am NYC.
It will be broadcast on the website http://www.sustainfinance.org. The discussion will be hosted by Ilkay Demirdag, ESG and Investor Relations strategist.
At the event, our recent article "The Cost of Empty ESG Promises" will be discussed published by the Financial Times and The Banker and authored by renowned economist Dr. Nouriel Roubini, Paul Smith, CFA and Kubra Koldemir. https://www.esg-specialist.com/the-cost-of-empty-esg-promises/ Dr. Nouriel Roubini is CEO of Roubini Macro Associates & the co-founder of theboombust.com, Kubra Koldemir is Sustainability Business Writer at SustainFinance Researcher at Argüden Governance Academy and Paul Smith, CFA is founder at SustainFinance & former CEO at CFA Institute.
The distinguished speakers are Matt Orsagh, Capital Markets Senior Director at CFA Institute, Melanie Mann, Head of ESG at ARCH Emerging Markets Partners and Andrew Watson, co-founder at Rethinking Capital &General Counsel.
There is an increasing focus in the climate change debate on the issue of trust – that the words said or promises made by corporations, governments, states, regulators and even individuals have to be accurate, reliable, verifiable and to mean something to investors. How can we ensure that people are true to their word so we can create a modern society where words carry value again, greenwashing is eradicated and investment dollars flow to where they are most needed?
Regulators and consumers are reading corporate sustainability disclosures with increasing care. As a result, more and more companies are being caught up in litigation provoked by their disclosures. Investors are increasingly liable to challenge misleading information, either through shareholder pressure, exercising influence over boards or via regulators. People are holding their governments and corporations to account.
It is important that corporations and financial institutions build necessary environmental, social and governance resources and revise their governance arrangements to include appropriate ESG oversight at the board level. There are ways of achieving this. For example, a company we have studied, ARCH Emerging Markets Partners – a London-based private equity advisory business – commissions independent consultants to assess ESG risks and opportunities of potential investment against the international ESG standards. ARCH has launched a fund that focuses on metals and their contribution to decarbonisation and electrification of global economies, and does not rely on ESG ratings or company disclosures, publicly or otherwise, during its due diligence review process.
Companies need to take more care to check the accuracy of their statements, if they really intend to walk the ESG walk.
Media Contact
Kubra Koldemir, SustainFinance, 1 3472965725, kubra@sustainfinance.org
SOURCE SustainFinance