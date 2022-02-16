SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the release of new customization features, SutiAP improves the experience for its customers.
Some new features include:
Filter Invoices by GL codes
Finance users can export invoices by GL codes by selecting date ranges to filter invoice data.
Shipping Amount
Users can now add shipping amounts in both invoice creation and summary pages.
Invoice Review
Finance/Accounts payable users can now approve and send invoice details for payment processing.
Cost Center Types
Users can now view the cost center details at line item level on the documents summary page.
