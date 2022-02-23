SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiAP, the leading accounts payable solution announces new features to make invoice processing even more flexible for AP and Finance staff.
The team continuously works towards adding new features and customizations that can help users streamline and manage their operations more efficiently.
Key enhancements of this latest release include:
Reassign Documents
The solution allows users to reassign documents to other branches based on vendor configuration.
N-way Customization
The N-way customization feature has been enabled for companies. Admins can now match invoices with POs and receipts against 'n' parameters.
Multiple Receipts
Users can now add multiple receipts or work orders to an invoice if required.
Alternate Approver
The solution now shows the alternate approver information in the approver comments pop-up on the invoice summary page.
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, , CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com
