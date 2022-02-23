SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiAP, the leading accounts payable solution announces new features to make invoice processing even more flexible for AP and Finance staff.

The team continuously works towards adding new features and customizations that can help users streamline and manage their operations more efficiently.

Key enhancements of this latest release include:

Reassign Documents

The solution allows users to reassign documents to other branches based on vendor configuration.

N-way Customization

The N-way customization feature has been enabled for companies. Admins can now match invoices with POs and receipts against 'n' parameters.

Multiple Receipts

Users can now add multiple receipts or work orders to an invoice if required.

Alternate Approver

The solution now shows the alternate approver information in the approver comments pop-up on the invoice summary page.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.sutiap.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft Inc

SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, , CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650) 969-7884, carol.slone@sutisoft.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.