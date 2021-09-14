SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expense reporting is challenging for both employees and finance departments. SutiExpense new customizable features help the finance department get granular level insight into expense reporting.
Some of the key features include:
Configure cost centers for expense categories:
Configure cost centers for each expense category and allow users to add expenses for category-specific cost centers.
Mileage claims:
Add mileage expenses easily by adding tags to cities. Users can enter the tags configured instead of the exact location for mileage expenses.
Archived transactions:
The solution allows users to archive transactions to view later on the My Transactions page.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sutisoft.com/sutiexpense/ or call us at 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel and Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic Signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time, and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com
Media Contact
CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650) 969-7884, carol.slone@sutisoft.com
SOURCE SutiSoft Inc