SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new features give flexibility for users to drill down expense categories and transactions by various parameters. SutiExpense enables users to generate a wide-array of reports to get a broader view into expense reporting.
Key Features
Configure expense categories by role
SutiExpense allows users to configure expense categories by role/approval flow. Select the expense categories you wish to enable for the selected employees in a given role.
Drafts/Per Diem Rates/Employees without expense reports
SutiExpense provides three additional reports that provide a list of employees who have not created an expense report, not submitted by a specific date, and have used IRS rates for per diems.
Transactions by cost codes
Select product codes, project codes and product line codes and generate transactional reports based on selected data.
Select cost centers at receipt/ transaction level
Users can now select cost centers for each receipt or transaction and create an expense line item out of the selected data.
For more information, please visit: SutiExpense or call us at 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel and Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic Signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time, and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com
Media Contact
CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650) 969-7884, carol.slone@sutisoft.com
SOURCE SutiExpense