SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiSoft Inc., a trusted provider of easy to use web-based and mobile business solutions, has added new features to its flagship product, SutiSign to enhance the user experience.
Some Key Features Include:
Bulk Download
Allows a sender to download multiple signed documents in one step.
Multiple Signatures on the Same Document
Senders can get signatures on the same document from one or more people sharing the same email address.
Authentication Using OTP
Signers can authenticate using the SMS code received before viewing or opening the document.
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://ww.sutisoft.com
