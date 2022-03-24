SutiSoft, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, announces the launch of a supplier relationship management solution, SutiSRM, to empower buyer and vendor relationships.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiSoft, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, announces the launch of a supplier relationship management solution, SutiSRM, to empower buyer and vendor relationships.
SutiSRM provides enterprises with a leading source-to-procure platform, encompassing vendor sourcing, onboarding, catalog management, supplier risk management, analytics, and more.
Key features include:
- Vendor Portal
SutiSRM facilitates easy vendor onboarding and enables vendors to access RFPs, purchase orders easily, GRNs, invoices, and more – all from one place.
- Buyer Portal
Buyers can quickly create RFQs and seamlessly track purchase orders, contracts, and any related information.
- Catalog Management
Intuitive catalog management functionality offers an eCommerce-based shopping experience and allows vendors to create, search and manage catalog activities.
- RFQs
Buyers can now easily send Request for Quotations (RFQs) to multiple vendors for proposals and bids. The solution comes with a bidding feature to evaluate vendor quotations.
- Bids
Vendors can enter bids and proposals to RFQs easily. Easily evaluate bids from multiple vendors using a variety of criteria and award the PO to the appropriate vendor.
For more information, please visit us at http://www.sutisrm.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com
Media Contact
CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft, Inc, (650) 969-7884, carol.slone@sutisoft.com
SOURCE SutiSoft, Inc