SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb.10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some key features include:

Create Travel Request Details

The solution enables users to add expense items while creating a travel request on the summary page.

Expense Categories for Role/Approval Flow

Configure multiple expense categories at the role/approval flow level. Employees in that given role can add expense items for the defined categories.

Multi-report Approval

Now approvers can select multiple reports and approve in one click on the list summary page if enabled.

Expense Logs

Auditing gets easier with detailed expense logs for all changes made to the expense report.

We'd love to hear your feedback as we are working on additional features for our SutiExpense Chatbot. For more information, please visit SutiExpense or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft Inc

SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650) 969-7884, carol.slone@sutisoft.com

