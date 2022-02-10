SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb.10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some key features include:
Create Travel Request Details
The solution enables users to add expense items while creating a travel request on the summary page.
Expense Categories for Role/Approval Flow
Configure multiple expense categories at the role/approval flow level. Employees in that given role can add expense items for the defined categories.
Multi-report Approval
Now approvers can select multiple reports and approve in one click on the list summary page if enabled.
Expense Logs
Auditing gets easier with detailed expense logs for all changes made to the expense report.
We'd love to hear your feedback as we are working on additional features for our SutiExpense Chatbot.
