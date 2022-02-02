PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC), has released its highly anticipated 2022 List of the World's Leading Technology Neutrals (the "Tech List"). California-based non-profit, SVAMC, promotes efficient and effective technology dispute resolution, including the use of arbitration and mediation to resolve business disputes. The Tech List named 49 professionals this year.
Law firms, corporations, and ADR institutions use the SVAMC's annual Tech List as a reliable roster of exceptional neutrals who "get" technology and the unique demands of the tech business world.
The individuals appointed to the peer-vetted list are exceptionally qualified arbitrators and mediators also known for their skill in crafting business-practical solutions for actual or potential disputes involving technology and/or the tech sector. Based in key markets in the United States and around the globe, they have collectively handled thousands of successful cases.
All are members of a recognized U.S. or international arbitral or mediation institution panel with deep experience in disputes involving technology development and distribution, intellectual property, corporate, finance, trade regulation, aerospace, and other tech sector commercial matters.
"Users rely on SVAMC's carefully curated Tech List when selecting arbitrators and mediators. SVAMC is discerning in its selection. Everyone included in the Tech List is a leader in technology ADR. One of the primary benefits of ADR is the ability to select decision-makers with specialized technical expertise. SVAMC allows users facing technology disputes to capitalize on that," said Sarah Reynolds, SVAMC CEO and Managing Partner at Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum LLP in Chicago.
The technology sector is not only the main driver of U.S. economic growth, but also makes up a significant portion of the global economy. As the need for ADR becomes more apparent in an ever-evolving technology-based society, selecting the right neutral becomes a paramount focus. Some of ADR's advantages over traditional litigation proceedings include efficiency, cost savings, privacy, enforcement of international judgments, procedural flexibility and the ability to select the most qualified decision-maker rather than relying on generalist courts and juries.
The appointees to the 2022 Tech List of leading neutrals are:
David Allgeyer (Minneapolis)
Philip N. Argy (Sydney)
William H. Baker (New York)
Raymond Bender (Washington, DC/ New York)
Gary L. Benton (SF/Silicon Valley)
Alexander Blumrosen (Paris)
Thomas J. Brewer (Seattle)
Paul Burns (Scottsdale)
Maria Chedid (SF/Silicon Valley)
Theodore K. Cheng (Princeton Junction)
Deborah Coleman (Cleveland)
Charles T. (Chris) Compton (SF/Silicon Valley)
Thomas Creel (New York)
Michael Diamant (Cleveland)
Daniel Ebenstein (New York)
Jonathan Fitch (Boston)
Angela Foster (North Brunswick/ New York)
Stephen P. Gilbert (New York)
Christopher S. Gibson (Boston)
George Graff (New York)
James Grossman (SF/Silicon Valley)
Duarte Henriques (Lisbon)
David Huebner (Los Angeles)
Sandra Jeskie (Philadelphia/San Diego)
Sherman Kahn (New York)
Laura A. Kaster (Princeton)
Grant L. Kim (SF/Silicon Valley)
Crenguta Leaua (Bucharest/ Paris)
Thomas Legler (Geneva)
Richard Levin (Dallas)
James Madison (SF/Silicon Valley)
Josh Martin (Wilmington)
Paul Eric Mason (Miami/ Rio de Janeiro)
Peter L. Michaelson (New York/Rumson NJ)
Robert B. Morrill (SF/Silicon Valley)
Philip D. O'Neill, Jr. (Boston/New York)
Merriann Panarella (Boston/New York)
Charles R. Ragan (SF/Silicon Valley)
Barbara A. Reeves (Los Angeles)
Harrie Samaras (Philadelphia)
Lester W. Schiefelbein (SF/Silicon Valley)
Neil Smith (SF/Silicon Valley)
Yaroslav Sochynsky (SF/Silicon Valley)
William A. Tanenbaum (New York)
Roderick M. Thompson (SF/Silicon Valley)
Vicki S. Veenker (SF/Silicon Valley)
Peter Vogel (Dallas)
Conna Weiner (Boston)
Richard Ziegler (New York)
For more information about the Tech List selection process, visit https://svamc.org/tech-list/
About Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center:
SVAMC is a non-profit serving the global technology sector through educational programming and related activities. SVAMC works with leading technology companies, law firms, ADR institutions and universities in Silicon Valley and around the globe to promote effective and efficient resolution of technology-related business disputes. Visit http://www.svamc.org for additional information or contact us at info@svamc.org.
