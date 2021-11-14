SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SVR Tracking, a leading provider of GPS solutions for vehicle and asset tracking and recovery, announced the appointment of their new VP of Sales, Michael Langlois, a seasoned veteran to GPS tracking business development and relationship management.
"I am honored to have this opportunity to contribute to the success of an industry leader such as SVR Tracking," says Michael. "With my experience in the Buy Here Pay Here and Fleet markets, as well as my ability to develop our business channels, I'm looking forward to seeing the company make big strides in the coming months."
Michael's nearly 30 years of sales experience has afforded him a proven track record in business development and relationship management. He has developed sales channels for various organizations, in addition to starting his own company in 2005, which was what led him succeed in the GPS tracking industry.
About SVR Tracking
SVR Tracking Inc. is a San Diego-based high-growth mobile asset management company that, using advanced technology, provides the most scalable platform and advanced level of customer service available. SVR Tracking continues to be an industry leader with their recent release of the SVR502 self-powered, long-lasting GPS tracking and recovery device, using only the most advanced cellular networks and the most comprehensive data platform. To learn more about SVR Tracking and the advancements and changes in GPS tracking, please visit http://www.svrtracking.com.
