SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SVR Tracking, a leading asset tracking provider, is set to showcase their new SVR502 GPS tracking device—which utilizes SmartPower℠ to deliver high performance battery power management—at the upcoming NIADA Conference.
This robust device comes in two versions, the SVR502-MP and SVR502-MD. Both are built to last for up to 3 years and continue peak performance through severe weather and poor network conditions. The SVR502-MP offers three different tracking modes while the SVR502-MD offers four. For the SVR502-MP this includes:
- Pulse: Device logging twice a day (every 11.5 hours). Submits GPS fix and reports it to the server
- Sleep: An ultra-low power management, perfect for shipping and storing
- Recovery: Initiated by the user to identify the exact location of an asset for its recovery
The modes for the SVR502-MD include:
- Sleep: (Identical to MP version)
- Discovery: Reports the first 144 locations events to collect Top Stops and for easy address verification
- Active: Daily check-in mode reporting every 12.5-hours while preserving battery life
- Recovery: (Identical to MP version)
Other features in both versions of the SVR502 include a self-powered battery (no wires necessary), small and compact design, environmental seal that withstands dust and water immersion, and enhanced LTE Cat M1 coverage.
"Here at SVR we pride ourselves on developing cutting edge products that best serve the customer's needs. Our SVR502 exemplifies that with its compact size, long battery life, and market leading performance," said Mark Wells, CEO of SVR Tracking.
This product will be highlighted at the upcoming 75th annual NIADA convention in San Antonio from August 24th-26th. SVR Tracking will be located at booth 835.
For more information on the product visit: SVR502 Product Page
About SVR Tracking-
SVR Tracking is an established, undeniable pioneer in innovative services, high-quality manufacturing, and global sourcing of the most reliable components. We offer leading technologies that boast superior performance and enhance that offering with localized service and support systems. These local support teams allow for an incomparable long-term value to our customers, helping them reinvent their business.
