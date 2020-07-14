NORFOLK, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVT Robotics, a company whose software integration platform dramatically accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics, today announced that former Walmart Inc. executive, Cameron Geiger, a global leader in sourcing, supply chain, and IT, will serve as Company Advisor.
"Cameron brings deep insight into customers' real-world pain points throughout the global supply chain, so we're thrilled to have his extensive experience as an Advisor to SVT," said A.K. Schultz, Co-founder, and CEO of SVT Robotics. "We're focused on expanding our platform in ways that deliver what customers really need, here and around the globe."
"SVT Robotics has established a platform which accelerates the ability to deploy automation, while reducing risk and improving the integration of humans with automation," said Geiger. "I am excited to help the SVT team shape the future functionality and features of the platform."
As a 30-year business executive, Geiger has held multiple executive leadership roles across supply chain and technology for Walmart, Walmart International, and Sam's Club. His expertise covers all aspects of supply chain management, including sourcing, inventory, transportation, logistics, and automation. Geiger is currently the Chief Supply Chain Officer for Trimark USA.
"As we continue to provide the most intuitive and robust integration and execution platform available, Cameron's experience across all aspects of supply chain and technology will most certainly help us innovate and prioritize product growth where it's most essential," explained Michael Howes, Co-founder, COO & CTO of SVT Robotics. "Having access to his wealth of knowledge enables us to better understand and deliver the product feature set our customers need most."
Having worked with both startups and large technology providers, Geiger will also advise SVT Robotics on the best approaches to expand the functionality and use of their software platform, including which features are most beneficial to customers, as well as robotics and software OEMs, from an automation and supply chain perspective.
About SVT Robotics
Founded in 2018, SVT Robotics is a software company that's revolutionizing robot deployments in warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT's software platform enables companies to easily connect their enterprise systems to any robot or automation, in a fraction of the time, empowering them to compete in a quickly changing marketplace. Learn more about SVT Robotics at svtrobotics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
