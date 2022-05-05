Los Angeles businesses including premier youth hoops squad Compton Magic are among the first to implement Swan's Bitcoin Benefit Plan as a perk for their teams and employees
CALABASAS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swan Bitcoin, a Bitcoin financial services company, announced today the launch of their Bitcoin Benefit Plan, enabling companies to easily reward employees with Bitcoin, the best performing asset of the last decade. Swan is partnering with businesses throughout the greater Los Angeles area, including the premier AAU basketball program in the nation Compton Magic, all-star Angels pitcher CJ Wilson's auto group, Everbowl, a fast-growing restaurant chain, and Voltage, a leading Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure company.
"Bitcoin is fascinating hundreds of millions of people all over the world," said Cory Klippsten, Swan's founder and CEO. "I'm excited about the Bitcoin Benefit Plan because it's a great way for us to introduce more people to this revolutionary new money."
The Bitcoin Benefit Plan makes it easy for employers to give their teams Bitcoin while Swan guides them into the future of money. Swan automates the entire process and deposits a fixed dollar amount of Bitcoin into employee accounts every month. Swan then provides world-class Bitcoin education, client service, and access to a suite of Bitcoin financial services.
"Bitcoin is really the best tool we have added to our business in the last 5 years, and my sincere desire is that our employees can take the opportunity to stack the best money possible for their future," said CJ Wilson, all-star MLB pitcher and owner of Wilson Auto Group. "When Swan made this program available, I jumped at the opportunity to onboard dozens of employees."
"Everbowl as a company and I as an entrepreneur embrace new practices founded on proven principles," said Jeff Fenster, CEO of Everbowl, a San Diego-based acai bowl and juice chain. "Bitcoin is just that: an advanced method for storing value and exchanging items of value based on supply and demand. It is destined to transform our global monetary system, and with Swan's Bitcoin Benefit Plan, our people will get in on the ground floor."
Etop Udo-Ema, CEO of the Compton Magic, said, "The sovereign athlete is the future of basketball, and Bitcoin is the future of money. We're bringing the two together to create the first Bitcoin Basketball Program, a program that aligns itself with Bitcoin's principles of respecting time, long-term thinking, and sustainability."
"Our team is passionate about saving in Bitcoin. When I heard about the Bitcoin Benefit Plan I knew it would be a great option to give back and thank our team with something above and beyond their standard pay," said Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage, an enterprise-grade infrastructure company focused on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. "Swan made perfect sense for us because they are Bitcoin-only and have one of the easiest platforms. It's a great fit."
About Swan Bitcoin
Swan Bitcoin is dedicated to helping the next billion people understand Bitcoin and what it represents for our future. Swan produces high quality Bitcoin education and takes pride in excellent, accessible customer service. Swan.com is the best way to accumulate Bitcoin with recurring and instant buys. The Private Client Services division helps high net worth individuals and entities build generational wealth around the world. Swan's Advisor Services platform is the easiest and most secure way for financial advisors to provide their clients with direct exposure to actual Bitcoin. For more information, visit Swan.com.
