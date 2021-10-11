CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swan Bitcoin announced today it will launch Swan Advisor Services this fall and is accepting early partner applications. The new platform will offer Bitcoin buying and custodial services for registered investment advisors. Swan is known for industry-leading education and client service. It is the only platform for investment advisors focused solely on Bitcoin.
"Bitcoin is the best risk-reward asset in human history," said Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin. "We focus exclusively on Bitcoin because it is the only cryptoasset that truly is a responsible long-term investment. That deep focus gives our advisor partners significant advantages, as we extend your team with deep expertise, educational infrastructure, and world-class client services."
Fourteen percent of financial advisors use or recommend cryptocurrencies today, according to a July 2021 survey published by The Wall Street Journal. This figure is up from the same survey conducted in 2020.
"It has been difficult for financial advisors who embrace Bitcoin to plug the asset into their day-to-day client reporting and portfolio management tools," said Klippsten. "It should be easier for financial advisors to help their clients buy and hold Bitcoin directly and to maintain that position within their fiduciary relationship."
Swan Advisor Services tailors Swan's best-in-class purchase and custody platform to the needs of financial advisors and wealth managers. It wraps the company's core purchase, custody and client support functions within a layer of account management, reporting, and analytics to give advisors clear visibility into their clients' Bitcoin positions so they can maintain input and direction on allocation decisions. Swan's Bitcoin experts stand ready to partner with advisors as they get their clients up to speed on this emerging asset class.
To further illustrate its commitment to serving registered investment advisors and wealth managers, Swan Bitcoin has appointed Andy Edstrom, CFA, CFP to its Board of Directors. Edstrom brings years of professional experience in wealth management, private equity, and hedge fund investments to the position. He is also the author of Why Buy Bitcoin, the only Bitcoin book by a professional wealth manager.
"Education paired with high quality service offered through Swan Advisor Services will allow more people to invest in Bitcoin," said Edstrom. "Swan Bitcoin's best-in-class education and custodial services empower advisors with the right tools to deliver peace of mind to their clients."
Swan Bitcoin launched in 2019 to guide individuals, companies, and institutions toward building generational wealth with Bitcoin. From giving away free copies of highly regarded Bitcoin books to its popular interview show, Swan Signal Live, Swan makes education a top priority.
Swan Bitcoin is the best way to accumulate Bitcoin with automatic recurring and instant buys. Swan is dedicated to producing high quality Bitcoin education and takes pride in excellent, accessible customer service. Swan's Private Client Services division is a concierge service that helps high net worth individuals and entities build generational wealth. Swan Advisor Services partners with financial advisors to serve their clients' Bitcoin needs. For more information, visit swanbitcoin.com.
