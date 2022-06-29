The new show from Swan Studios is hosted by Emmy-nominated journalist, Natalie Brunell, and features the latest headlines, high profile interviews and Bitcoin stories from around the world.
CALABASAS, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swan Bitcoin, a Bitcoin financial services company, announced today the launch of "Hard Money," an all-new weekly Bitcoin and financial news show, which is a co-production of Bitcoin Magazine and Swan Studios.
The show will air once a week on Bitcoin Magazine's YouTube channel along with syndication by Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of real-time investment research, with wider syndication to follow.
Natalie Brunell is an investigative journalist and educator who also hosts the Coin Stories Podcast. Prior to her decision to work in Bitcoin full-time, Natalie served as a senior correspondent and investigative reporter for Spectrum News 1 in Los Angeles, garnering an Emmy nomination for her investigative work.
In accepting the hosting position for Hard Money, Natalie said, "The public deserves a thoughtful news program dedicated to documenting our changing economic environment and how Bitcoin's adoption as a technology network is impacting communities. Legacy news, the world I come from, has largely missed the mark on Bitcoin and we are here to fill the void with balanced coverage, original stories, and thought-provoking analysis."
In addition to presenting the top headlines from the world of Bitcoin and finance at large, Hard Money will also feature packaged stories shot on location that demonstrate how Bitcoin is changing lives around the world.
Swan Bitcoin's Swan Studios division is the first of its kind in the industry. Swan's Founder and CEO, Cory Klippsten said, "As a company born in Los Angeles, our proximity to Hollywood makes us acutely aware of the power of storytelling. At Swan, education is our marketing, and there's no better way to educate the world on the potential of Bitcoin than through storytelling and high-production value content. The future is bright because of Bitcoin, but we need to meet viewers where they are. This is why we started Swan Studios and why I am so excited about the launch of Hard Money."
Head of Swan Studios, Jason Don said, "Bitcoin is a global phenomenon. Traditional Western media has only scratched the surface of what's happening with Bitcoin, and with this show we hope to really shine a light on the positive impact Bitcoin is having in communities large and small both at home and abroad."
About Swan Bitcoin
Swan Bitcoin is dedicated to helping the next billion people understand Bitcoin and what it represents for our future. Swan produces high-quality Bitcoin education and takes pride in excellent, accessible customer service. Swan.com is the best way to accumulate Bitcoin with recurring and instant buys. The Private Client Services division helps high net worth individuals and entities build generational wealth around the world. Swan's Advisor Services platform is the easiest and most secure way for financial advisors to provide their clients with direct exposure to actual Bitcoin. For more information, visit Swan.com.
