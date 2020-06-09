SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, announces the release of the Swann Wire-Free Security Camera, a new, completely wireless camera that can be set up in seconds and used for monitoring indoors or outdoors. The camera comes stocked with state-of-the-art smart security features, including free face recognition and cloud or local storage.
This 100% wireless camera is quick and easy to set up and use. Features included are:
- Free Face Recognition with Smart Mobile Alerts - Recognizing up to 10 people, this feature can tell users when a friend or family member is at the door.
- Free local and cloud storage with added storage available via subscription services.
- True Detect™ heat and motion sensing - ensuring users get reliable alerts
- Infrared Night Vision - Reaches 26 ft for sight in the dark
- 1080p Video Resolution - Crystal clear images perfect for indoor or outdoor use
- IP65 Weatherproof Rating - meaning the camera is rugged enough to withstand rain, snow, and the intense heat of summer.
- Ultra-wide 180-degree Viewing Angle - Optimizes views of the environment by picking up activity often missed by other cameras. This feature decreases the number of cameras needed to secure a home or business.
"We are proud to announce the release of the new Wire-Free Security Camera, which delivers high-performance smart security with a comprehensive set of features while keeping true to our tradition of low cost of ownership and ease of use," said Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann. "With both a microphone and a speaker, users can have two-way conversations with anyone near the camera which helps with scaring off intruders or telling a delivery worker where to safely place that all-important delivery. Alternatively, if the camera is indoors, you can utilize it as a perfect way to keep in contact with family or pets."
A Security Camera That Is Secure
Swann upholds the security of users' video feeds and personal information with the same high standards they have for the security of their homes and businesses. The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is protected by two-factor authentication, 128-bit bank-level encryption of video and data, along with a personalized username and password safeguards. Privacy and security are protected as physical homes and businesses.
Completely free local and cloud storage means footage is saved to a secure cloud (for seven days rolling) and local back-up (for two days rolling). With this multi-tiered approach to storage, recording continues even in the case of an internet or power outage and is automatically backed up to the cloud once the issues are resolved.
The Complete Security System in the Palm of Your Hand
The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is part of a complete security ecosystem that can be managed under the Swann Security app. A comprehensive mobile security command center, Users can add Swann cameras or fully wired DVR or NVR surveillance systems. This gives users the ability to manage an entire Swann security system seamlessly within one app and with full control of wired and wireless security devices across multiple sites. The app provides access to stream live videos and rich notifications of any on-site activity so users know what's happening when it happens.
Swann is the only security brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions that is also completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa.
Pricing and Availability:
The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is available now from online and leading retail stores. The single pack will retail at $149, with a 5-Pack Sam's Club Bundle at $499. The 5-pack will also be available directly on Swann.com for $699.
About Swann:
Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, having started in Melbourne, Australia in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive and best-value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them. With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, Hong Kong and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place. Follow Swann on social media here: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
