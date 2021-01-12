CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swervnation will present Swerving Thru, an online concert through www.myafton.com/swervnation on Sunday, February 7, 2021, and featuring Dreadrock, Lil Rap, and Mufasa.
Swervnation is proud to bring 'Swerving Thru' to the world for the first time. Swerving Thru will be turn up with a lot of un release songs with hit songs You can be whatever, Up 2 Sum and I'm Hot!
You Can Be Whatever by Dreadrock: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeTllWdK4UQ
Up 2 Sum by Mufasa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1NKGWztSyA
I'm Hot by Lil Rap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky-_zXru8DA
- Ticket price: $15
- Purchase tickets: www.myafton.com/swervnation
Dreadrock : Dreadrock grew up on the hard city streets of Chicago westside, started his career in 2011. Overcoming life on the streets contributed to his love for music, bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to paper and stage.
Lil Rap: Lil Rap is a young talent from the west side of Chicago, starting his rapper career in 2018 in Home Studio with Dreadrock. Born in 2006 Lil Rap is ready to take the flavor of Chicago westside to every lane.
Mufasa: Mufasa is a Chicago rapper, got his stage name from his life experience while fighting for Freedom during his long time being incarcerated. He started his career making music in 2014. Then, into a studio with Dreadrock expanded his musical production, thenceforth has been making made multiple hits.
Websites:
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/