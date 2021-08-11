CHENGDU, CHINA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SwifDoo PDF recently announced its free PDF management tools for consumers. Many developers have noticed the rising trend of PDF use and have created competing PDF products to meet consumer needs, including Microsoft.
In an effort to compete in the growing document management industry, SwifDoo Technology has developed the SwifDoo PDF, advertised as an easy-to-use software that enables users to:
a) Annotate: Highlight, area highlight, underline, strikethrough, and add text, shapes, stamps, notes, and lines;
b) Edit: Add images, add links, crop pages, white out, add headers & footers, and add page numbers, and OCR;
c) Convert: PDF to Microsoft Office Word document, PowerPoint, Excel spreadsheet, image (JPG, PNG, BMP, TIF), text, CAD, HTML, and vice versa;
d) Organize: Combine, split, extract, delete, insert, replace, and rotate PDF pages;
e) Share: By email, Dropbox, and Google Drive;
f) Protect: Encrypt, decrypt, insert watermark, and add electronic signature.
These features make SwifDoo PDF a more comprehensive PDF product.
"We are striving to be an all-in-one program by optimizing more useful features, such as reading mode, OCR, PDF to HTML, CAD and OFD, and splitting pages," says Edwin Zhang at SwifDoo PDF. "Our ultimate purpose is to make operation smooth and enhance working efficiency."
What Makes SwifDoo PDF a Good Choice?
SwifDoo PDF is a useful solution by providing more than 30 features, from creating, editing, viewing to converting, commenting and protecting. Here are reasons why SwifDoo PDF can be a reliable PDF solution:
- 7-day free trial for non-registered users and 30-day free trial for registered users
- Faster response speed
- Multiple options of exported image quality
- Split screen and pages for better comparison
- Intuitive and user-friendly user interface
- Support Slideshow view and simple mode for convenient
- Enable file sharing to Google Drive, Dropbox, and email
- No steep learning curve required
What Is SwifDoo PDF?
SwifDoo PDF is a professional PDF expert on Windows operating system. As a solution to PDF-related questions, SwifDoo PDF has gained rich experience in document management industry. During the development of the product, we always put give priority to user requirements in order to provide easy solution to different tasks.
