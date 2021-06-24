DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation's #1 software for home health and hospice, is partnering with global digital wound care leader Swift Medical to provide high-quality, cost efficient care through an integrated solution. Through this expanded partnership, Swift Medical becomes the exclusively preferred wound care technology partner for HCHB, with an enhanced integration offering to streamline workflows and eliminate double documentation.
Wound care patients are often the most complex, high risk population in home health. As such, wound care represents a significant opportunity for providers to use technology to drive quality improvement, increase patient understanding of their healing progress and dramatically reduce operational expenses.
Swift Medical's digital wound management solution helps home health providers deliver standardized care in the most collaborative, empathetic and efficient manner. Now Swift Medical's solution will be integrated with HCHB software, allowing for a simpler adoption process and a more effective user experience for home health providers.
This partnership comes at a time when care is increasingly being delivered at home. For patients with wounds in particular, this can create challenges, as wound care is a highly specialized discipline with a shortage of certified wound specialists.
"More than ever before, patients want to heal at home," says Carlo Perez, Co-Founder and CEO of Swift Medical. "Our solution helps every home health clinician practice at the top of their license and enables agencies to better manage care for larger, more complex populations, ultimately helping patient stay healthy and at home."
"As a company tackling the real-world challenges of nurses on the frontlines, this partnership with Swift Medical helps our customers provide the most compassionate care possible," says Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer at Homecare Homebase. "By empowering clinicians to provide high quality wound care, we enable patients to live more independently and stay healthier at home."
About Swift Medical
Swift Medical is the global leader in digital wound care. Their innovative technology is used by over 3,900 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care to improve the prevention, treatment and management of wounds. For more information, visit swiftmedical.com.
About Homecare Homebase, LLC
Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
