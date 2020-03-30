SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftmile, developers of light electric vehicle (LEV) charging systems, designed a new sanitizer wipe dispenser system for its in-field Micromobility charging stations. The purpose is to allow riders to easily wipe down the scooter handle bars before they ride. "During this shutdown most communities are at a standstill as we all know. But when things open back up, and they will, there is going to be an unprecedented surge in usage for shared e-scooters and e-bikes given that people will be less inclined to want to get into a confined space like a subway, rideshare car or crowded train to get around. By adding these sanitizer wipe dispensers to our stations we are giving riders an extra comfort level of safety to help combat the spread of COVID-19," said Chief Executive Officer, Colin Roche.
Swiftmile's goal is to provide an easy-to-setup solution for disinfecting e-bike, e-scooter, and e-moped fleets. "Given the severity of the situation, our plan is to quickly roll these out to our installed base of charging hubs and make them available to the riders. We also encourage other bikers and pedestrians to use them as needed to stay safe," commented Leo Vera, Swiftmile's Chief Business Officer. He also added, "The well-being of our communities, scooter operators, and riders is our top priority and we hope this new sanitizer addition will help to contribute to the overall success of this new chapter for Micromobility."
About Swiftmile
