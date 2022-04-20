SwiftWall®, a manufacturer of reusable modular wall systems, has officially launched a distribution and installation service center located in Las Vegas, Nevada in partnership with Glide Installations.
SwiftWall is growing rapidly throughout the country and across multiple markets including airports, tech buildings, warehousing, entertainment, manufacturing, government, design build, and general construction.
"Opening a distribution and service center in Las Vegas strategically positions SwiftWall products to fully serve our customer base in the Western Region. Partnering with Glide Installations provides instant expertise to support our rapidly accelerating growth," says Joe Asiala, SwiftWall CEO and Founder. "Establishing distribution centers throughout the country optimizes transportation and provides service centers that are essential to our mission to make construction sustainable."
Establishing a network of regional service centers throughout the country is essential to provide local inventory, ready services, and full capability to reuse and refurbish SwiftWall products. Shipping to customers is faster and accomplished more economically regardless of order size. Individuals and contractors have ordered from 4 to over 20,000 linear feet of SwiftWall panels to create space, separate large, enclosed areas such as tents and warehouses, and to enclose construction in public areas.
About SwiftWall®
Founded in mid-Michigan in 2014, SwiftWall® manufactures modular wall systems in the USA that can be quickly and cleanly assembled to divide and separate space during construction or to create new temporary or extended-use spaces, with minimal disruption to ongoing operations. SwiftWall® systems are assembled in a matter of minutes or hours and can be easily removed, reconfigured, and reused multiple times. For more information and how-to videos, visit SwiftWall.com.
About Glide Installations
Founded in 2011 on values of superior customer service and installation expertise, Glide is a full-service, modular interiors installation contractor serving the Western United States. Our leadership team has more than 60 years of collective industry experience. Add this to our crew's countless years of experience installing virtually all lines of modular furniture, and you will not find a more qualified installer in the region.
