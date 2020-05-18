MCLEAN, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swish, a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that NASA has exercised the company's five-year option extending their SEWP V contract. The company now claims classification as both a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone). "Having two business designations enables the agencies that contract with Swish under SEWP V to receive credit for both categories on a single award, helping agencies achieve their small business contracting goals faster," stated Bob Kerr, Chief Operating Officer for Swish. "It's also a big value-add for all of our OEM partners."
NASA SEWP V (Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement) is a $20 billion, multi-award Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) that provides the latest information technology products and product-based services to federal government agencies. "SEWP V has long been a valuable fixed price, IDIQ vehicle for Swish," Kerr added. "We're very pleased to receive this five-year option."
About Swish
Swish is a customer-centric, specialized integrator with an engineering-first culture. Swish focuses on Cybersecurity, Performance Engineering, IT Modernization and Managed Services. Swish is both a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business. To learn more, www.swishdata.com.
Contact: Sherryl Dorch
Phone: 703.407.4696
Email: sdorch@swishdata.com
Related Images
swish.png
Swish
Company Logo