MCLEAN, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swish, a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that NASA has exercised the company's five-year option extending their SEWP V contract. The company now claims classification as both a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone). "Having two business designations enables the agencies that contract with Swish under SEWP V to receive credit for both categories on a single award, helping agencies achieve their small business contracting goals faster," stated Bob Kerr, Chief Operating Officer for Swish. "It's also a big value-add for all of our OEM partners."

NASA SEWP V (Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement) is a $20 billion, multi-award Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) that provides the latest information technology products and product-based services to federal government agencies.  "SEWP V has long been a valuable fixed price, IDIQ vehicle for Swish," Kerr added. "We're very pleased to receive this five-year option."

Swish is a customer-centric, specialized integrator with an engineering-first culture. Swish focuses on Cybersecurity, Performance Engineering, IT Modernization and Managed Services. Swish is both a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business. To learn more, www.swishdata.com.

