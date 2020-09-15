Swiss Performance Running Brand 'On' Launches Ground-Breaking Sustainability Initiative With The Shoe You'll Never Own

- On launches world-first subscription service, Cyclon, to drive zero waste in sportswear - Subscription service incentivizes customers to participate in recycling program - First Cyclon offering to be fully recyclable high-performance running shoe made from bio-based materials - For a deposit of $29.99, customers can sign-up for Cyclon today at on-running.com/cyclon