ZURICH, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, announced today that it has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100 list for the ninth consecutive year.
The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors across the full spectrum of outsourcing solutions, including business process outsourcing, facilities services and information technology. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. Applications are assessed in four categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.
Joerg Vollmer, CEO Swiss Post Solutions, commented, "By focusing on our core values – Clients First, Delivering Excellence and Innovative Thinking, Swiss Post Solutions continues to deliver transformative solutions to help our clients adapt to meet the challenges of the current crisis and build resilience to drive future success. The recognition by IAOP validates the success of our approach. We are once again recognized as a top global provider of document management and business process outsourcing solutions."
"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Swiss Post Solutions should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."
The official listing, which is composed of Leaders, Rising Stars and Advisors, is expected to be released in May.
About SPS
We connect the physical and digital worlds
Swiss Post Solutions (SPS) is a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS' ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. Part of the Swiss Post Group headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, SPS' 7800 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry with focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications and healthcare, addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.
About The Global Outsourcing 100
As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP® annually produces subsequent research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions:
- The Global Outsourcing 100 – the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers – in its 15th year
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-list are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies. The list includes companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.
Companies of all sizes, from around the world and from across the entire outsourcing industry - information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on this list. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED, nor is it considered in compiling the final list.
To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.
