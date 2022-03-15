NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG).
SPS was recognized for:
- Its delivery of digital mail services, including the seamless, rapid rollout of the solution to customers with urgent needs to support employees working remotely during the recent crisis
- Touchless solutions for mail, reception and concierge, which provide both safety and convenience to clients, employees and visitors
- The development of an Innovation Workshop framework to engage clients in the development of a viable roadmap for innovative solutions as they futureproof their operations
- The rollout of new communications and training tools to support its employee population, especially those working remotely and onsite in client offices
- High customer scores on innovation in its 2021 customer satisfaction survey.
"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring SPS as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."
Dan Moscatiello, Chief Executive Officer of SPS North America, stated, "'Innovative Thinking' is one of SPS' core values. This commitment to innovation is embedded in all aspects of SPS' business, from client operations to the employee experience. Our focus on innovation has helped ensure that SPS remained a strong and adaptive partner for our clients during the challenges of the past two years, and it will continue to guide us as we support our clients in building operational resilience and new business models. We are honored for this recognition by the Business Intelligence Group."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
About SPS
We connect the physical and digital worlds
Swiss Post Solutions (SPS) is a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS' ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. Part of the Swiss Post Group headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, SPS' 8000 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry with focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications and healthcare, addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
