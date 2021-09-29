ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SwissOne Capital AG, a specialized digital asset manager with a focus on blockchain investment funds, has partnered with ISP Securities AG for the launch of their Smart Index Crypto Fund Tracker Certificate. This fund tracker certificate is the first of its kind to capitalize on 50 of the best-performing cryptocurrencies, offering unprecedented market exposure compared to individual currencies, exchanges, DeFi, and other platforms. SwissOne Capital's deep experience in the crypto space combined with their premiere concierge service can give investors the edge they need to increase their portfolio's performance (via this completely uncorrelated asset class).
"Our first flagship financial product received a lot of attention and enthusiasm from the market when we launched in 2019. This new Tracker Certificate provides the general public a unique and exciting opportunity to invest in the same underlying Smart Index Crypto Fund that was previously only available to institutions and professional investors. Year-to-date, SwissOne's Smart Index has bested the investment performance of Bitcoin: 383.6% over 62.6%, respectively," states Antony Turner, SwissOne Capital COO.
Committed to offering continuous financial innovation, SwissOne's fund tracker certificate has been carefully constructed with tested trading parameters, aiming to replicate the performance of an equally-weighted portfolio of the top 50 crypto assets in the world. This is the broadest asset offering by any crypto investment fund to date, and new clients can start with only a €1,000 investment. These assets are ranked by market capitalization and passively determined by the market, using smart rebalancing and allocation rules that produce superior returns by overweighting strong performing assets.
The increased market exposure offered by this fund tracker certificate reduces risk, especially for those who lack experience in the potentially volatile crypto market while allowing investors to take advantage of promising up-and-coming projects.
"Just do a simple search on cryptocurrencies and you'll see how complex and convoluted this asset class truly is. An individual could barely keep track of Bitcoin alone, let alone the top cryptocurrencies on the market. Our objective is to provide investors with a simple, safe, and cost-effective means to invest into the broader crypto market, through a regulated fund structure where we allow the market to do the talking by means of a passive strategy," adds Steffen Bassler, SwissOne Capital CEO.
The crypto investment space has continued to gain interest from both experienced investors and newcomers. Yet, with increased potential comes added complexity. As experts in blockchain investment funds, SwissOne Capital is uniquely equipped to help both new and experienced investors reach their goals. One of SwissOne's main objectives is to keep its investors' assets safe. To this end, they have partnered with blue-chip service providers to ensure that the crypto assets are stored safely, and transactions ringfenced to trusted parties.
The Smart Index Crypto Fund Tracker Certificate follows the highest quality financial and blockchain standards — exactly what is expected of a Swiss-made service — and is fully regulated and registered as a Mutual Fund under section 4(3) of the Cayman Mutual Funds Law. The fund is required to be audited annually by a CIMA-approved auditor with a local presence. Investment management, fund administration, brokerage, and custody services are provided by independent licensed entities and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Client funds are protected by institutional-grade security via multi-signature authorization required for all transactions, and all private keys are secured within custom-developed, redundant Hardware Security Modules.
More information about SwissOne Capital and the Smart Index Crypto Fund Tracker is available at https://www.swissone.capital/
Media Contact
Brian Markowski, SwissOne Capital AG, 1-603-306-3645, brian@contentfac.com
SOURCE SwissOne Capital AG