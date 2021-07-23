MONTHEY, Switzerland & MIAMI, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
- Swisspod is a Hyperloop startup founded by two multiple-award winners of the SpaceX Hyperloop Competition, Denis Tudor and Cyril Dénéréaz, with headquarters in Monthey and U.S. office in Miami Beach.
- Swisspod's Hyperloop system will be capable of transporting passengers and cargo from Geneva to Zurich in only 17 minutes or New York City to Washington, DC in just 30 minutes – faster than a plane with a fraction of the carbon footprint.
- Swisspod and its esteemed academic partner are collaborating on the development of an operational field-test facility for the validation of ultra-fast transportation solutions.
- The facility hosts an "infinite" Hyperloop track used for the testing and validation of Swisspod's novel and highly efficient propulsion system design.
- For the first research activity, Swisspod and EPFL will join forces with HEIG-VD on the development and validation of a novel and efficient propulsion system design.
The First Operational Hyperloop Testing Facility in Europe
Swisspod and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), one of Europe's most prestigious research universities, are extending their longstanding collaboration with the development of an operational testing facility for ultra-fast transportation solutions. This initiative will set transportation innovation in motion by conducting a series of experiments to validate fundamental assumptions underpinning the operation of high-speed transportation systems. This facility is the first of its kind in Europe, a catalyst for the global Hyperloop effort and a crucial leap forward for the evolution and adoption of sustainable intra-continental mobility solutions.
The infrastructure is constructed in a circular shape to simulate an infinite Hyperloop track and accommodate a diverse set of experimental conditions, such as different levels of pressure, speed and trajectory lengths. Swisspod worked constructively on the optimal design of the facility that is owned and operated by the Distributed Electrical Systems Laboratory (DESL), EPFL. Swisspod will benefit from knowledge transfer and synergies from EPFL as part of the joint effort. For the first research activity funded by the Swiss Innovation Agency, Swisspod and EPFL will join forces with HEIG-VD.
Citing Denis Tudor, CEO and Co-founder of Swisspod: "This collaboration represents a great opportunity for Swisspod to join forces with world-class EPFL colleagues. We bring into this project sharp business acumen and high-quality engineering to develop an efficient solution that will be brought into the market in four-to-five years."
Project LIMITLESS: Lifting Hyperloop Progress to New Heights
The first research activity at this facility will be undertaken in the framework of Project LIMITLESS, which stands for "Linear Induction Motor Drive for Traction and Levitation in Sustainable Hyperloop Systems'' and aims at developing and validating a novel Linear Induction Motor (LIM). This LIM is a key part of the Hyperloop propulsion system, which is Swisspod's unique selling point. For the purpose of this project, Swisspod and EPFL join forces with HEIG-VD, the School of Engineering and Management in Vaud Canton. LIMITLESS is funded by the Swiss Confederation through an innovative grants program administered by Innosuisse, the Swiss Innovation Agency promoting science-based innovation and knowledge transfer for Swiss industry and society.
Project LIMITLESS holds great potential to achieve important breakthroughs that will lift Hyperloop progress to new heights and make a meaningful impact on the face of the climate emergency. As Georgios Sarantakos, Project Manager at DESL-EPFL, explains: "Swisspod and EPFL have the common objective of using technological innovation as a vehicle for positive change to propose a feasible mobility solution that adds value to the local community and generates benefits for society at large."
About Swisspod
Swisspod is a Swiss B2B transportation technology company leading the development of the most sustainable, efficient and comprehensive Hyperloop solution. Swisspod aims to change the way people travel by connecting every major city using sustainable, carbon-neutral, energy-efficient and high-speed transportation solutions. Swisspod envisions a continental map of connections between major cities that will facilitate collaboration, accelerate human progress, and create a more prosperous future for the generations to come.
For more information, visit http://www.swisspod.ch
About DESL-EPFL
The joint research activities of the Distributed Electrical Systems Laboratory (DESL) and the Power Systems group (PWRS) take place at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), one of Europe's top science and technology institutions. DESL develops smart grid concept solutions to efficiently deliver sustainable, economic, and secure electricity supply. DESL's research activities are sponsored by the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation, the Swiss Electric Research, Swiss and foreign electrical industries and utilities and the EU. For more information, visit https://www.epfl.ch/labs/desl-pwrs/
