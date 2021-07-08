PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Switchboard Live, a leader in the live stream video industry, is announcing their new addition of StreamShare™, a powerful tool for the constantly evolving landscape of multistreaming. The company is changing the multistreaming game by making it possible for livestreamers to multiply their viewership instantly. Livestreamers can share their stream on their social media accounts in addition to those of guests and fans invited to host the stream on their social media.
Using StreamShare™ is simple, and the process is easy. Users send email invites, which can be fully branded URLs, that allow guests to opt-in without providing any passwords, offering 100% security in using it. StreamShare™'s unique feature is the ability to stream live video on multiple channels, as well as allowing your viewers to "carry" your stream on their social media channels. This option is an efficient and easy way to gain viewers, as the reach of one stream gets multiplied by the number of channels carrying your stream.
StreamShare™ has been utilized by the Atlantic Council on an international level. The Washington DC-based foreign policy think tank has boosted their event viewership to new heights as the next level feature of StreamShare™ allows them to stream their events to their social media accounts and the accounts of their guest speakers and partners all at once. Because of StreamShare™, The Atlantic Council has streamed to hundreds of different social media accounts that have viewers on every continent. It is also easy for guests and partners to remove access to their social media once the event is complete.
StreamShare™ supports YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and LinkedIn. To learn more about StreamShare™ and go live to unlimited destinations please visit: https://switchboard.live/streamshare
About Switchboard Live: Switchboard is a Philadelphia-based company that is redefining live streaming with its easy-to-use interface that allows users to stream to all of their social media platforms at once. Trusted by major brands like Top Rank Boxing, the Miami Dolphins, and the Ringer, Switchboard is passionate about building simple to use tools that allows live content publishers to reach their audience in as many ways as possible. With Switchboard, extending your social media reach and going live is as easy as clicking a button. Follow them on Linkedin.
Media Contact
Rachel Grossinger, Switchboard Live, +1 2158536380, rachel@switchboard.live
SOURCE Switchboard Live