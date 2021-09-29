LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Switcher, Inc. (Switcher), a leading content creation and video production software company trusted by customers across the globe, announced the addition of live selling features and vertical video in the latest updates to the Switcher Studio app.
As a result of the continued growth in live shopping, combined with the need for retailers to identify new ways to reach and connect with customers, Switcher created new functionality within its video production and livestreaming app to support the business customer with annual revenues of $100k+, and with a social media following of 10k or more.
Many of the Live Selling videos available online today lack the personalization and graphics that are needed to create interest and engagement among potential customers. Up until this point, the alternative has been investing in a highly produced video with talent and crew, which can cost as much as $20k for a single Live Selling video. With the launch of the enhanced Live Selling features in the Switcher Studio app, now any retailer can tap into the strength and power of their iPhone camera to add this new selling channel in a branded, high-quality, and affordable way on their own. By utilizing Switcher's one-tap Live Selling Cards, businesses will be able to easily personalize in-app templates to display product images alongside their logo and their camera as part of a fully customizable experience when streaming to platforms like Facebook Live Shopping.
Nick Mattingly, CEO and Co-Founder of Switcher Studio said "With the continued rise in live shopping, we developed new features in our app that give e-commerce merchants, online boutiques and small brick and mortar retailers an opportunity to expand their sales through online video as well as compete against the larger national chains that have embraced the live shopping experience."
Switcher Studio's Live Selling features include real-time editing tools that create multicamera videos for vertical video platforms that can be streamed to Facebook, and record clips and highlights to share on Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. The multiview capabilities allow both the product and the host to be on the screen at the same time, building further customer engagement.
"Our goal has always been to develop solutions that help people create, edit, and share video content in a polished, simplified manner without needing to invest in expensive technologies and equipment," said Gabe Mondada, CTO and Co-Founder of Switcher Studio. "The enhanced functionality within our Live Selling feature will give the small and mid-sized business the tools they need to drive customer engagement, connection, and overall sales in the digital age."
According to retail and technology research firm Coresight Research, the United States' livestreaming e-commerce market will total $11 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $35 billion in 2024. As small and mid-sized businesses look for ways to reach and connect with more customers, video and streaming platforms have become a natural, and increasingly popular, solution.
"Switcher Studio has massively helped us get in front of our existing audience using live video as well as growing this audience thanks to the power of video," said Zoe Hopkinson, owner of Zoe's Fancy Cakes, and Switcher Studio client. "It's so quick and simple to use with an interface that lets you look very professional even if you have no background in video production."
The Live Selling features are available for download as part of the latest Switcher Studio update from the App Store. With subscription offerings to meet video and production needs for every business, Switcher has weekly, monthly, and annual pricing available. To view the product demo, please visit: https://bit.ly/SwitcherStudioDemo
About Switcher Inc. and Switcher Studio
Founded in 2014, Switcher Inc. helps creators and businesses produce videos more easily and affordably through its multicamera production software, Switcher Studio. Switcher Studio lets users sync multiple iOS devices to capture video content from many perspectives—to tell stories, showcase products, and more. And its real-time editing features ensure that content is dynamic and polished. Plus, Switcher's integrations with streaming platforms and video conferencing tools allow creators and brands to reach their communities anywhere. The tech startup, based in Louisville, Kentucky, and Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland employs 40+ team members. For more information, visit switcherstudio.com or download the Switcher Studio app.
