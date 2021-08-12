AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swivel, the design experience platform that transforms the way commercial real estate is marketed, planned and leased, today announced that the PropTech Breakthrough Awards named Swivel as its 3-D Modeling Solution of the Year. No other solution provides end-to-end, immersive 3-D experiences that simplify and enhance the marketing, touring, and build-out planning processes of commercial office space.
"Essentially overnight, the COVID-19 pandemic forced corporate real estate owners and brokers to reimagine their heavily in-person leasing strategies," said Scott Harmon, CEO, Swivel. "Now, as tenants consider their return-to-office strategy with remote work and employee health in mind, the ability to safely and easily showcase the quality, amenities, services and flexibility of their space is essential. We're proud to be recognized as the best 3-D modeling solution for helping them navigate this new environment."
The PropTech Breakthrough Awards recognize that Swivel establishes a competitive advantage by transforming the entire experience of selecting and outfitting a new workspace, a particularly valuable service in the context of return-to-office and the increased tenant demand for flexibility. Unlike other proptech solutions, Swivel's integrated platform creates 3-D digital twins of physical spaces and virtualizes critical interactions that no longer need to happen in person. By bringing space to life and providing certainty to tenants in an otherwise uncertain process, Swivel helps attract more potential tenants and improves time to lease.
Swivel's design experience platform currently includes two foundational solutions: Interactive Space Showcase and Digital Space Planning. Interactive Space Showcase is an advanced 3-D visualization solution that enables prospective tenants and their brokers to digitally tour a given space and visualize its potential in multiple layout options. When incorporated into a marketing and lead generation strategy, the solution is proven to dramatically increase traffic and engagement, improve time-to-lease, and reduce vacancy costs for landlords.
From there, Digital Space Planning enables property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate and generate rapid, cost-effective custom office designs and test fits for each tenant. Instead of starting every design from scratch, teams can use the software to generate multiple design options that take into account the tenant's needs as well as the landlord's financial and structural parameters. These designs are pre-curated, optimizing for tenant function, future adaptability, and cost effectiveness. With practical details factored in, the friction between creative ideas and financial limitations is dramatically reduced. This ultimately cuts down design costs and shortens time to occupancy and leasing revenue.
To learn more about Swivel's design experience platform, visit http://www.swivel.work or book a demo at http://www.swivel.work/book-a-demo.
About PropTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com
About Swivel
Swivel is the design experience platform that enables commercial property owners to efficiently market, lease and digitally build out tenant workspaces prior to construction. Founded in 2017 and backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark and Floodgate, nearly 100 properties and portfolios, including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL, use Swivel's sophisticated immersive visualization technology to reduce the time and cost associated with commercial office leasing. To learn more, visit http://www.swivel.work.
Media Contact
Andrea Oliveira, Oliveira House PR, 512-922-7505, andrea@oliveirahousepr.com
SOURCE Swivel