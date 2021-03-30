AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced a strategic partnership with RealtyAds, a cloud-based platform that uses artificial intelligence to make digital advertising for commercial real estate both effortless and effective. The partnership creates a unique, end-to-end digital marketing opportunity for property owners to reach and convert an unmatched nationwide audience of potential tenants and tenant advisors directly.
"Swivel's content creation coupled with RealtyAds content distribution to targeted, high-value audiences will help Landlord's drive maximum ROI on their marketing spend," said Trevor Marticke, president and founder, RealtyAds. "RealtyAds and Swivel have both independently proven the ability to deliver results for their clients, and we expect this relationship to amplify those results considerably."
The first of its kind agreement between a virtual touring platform and digital advertising platform, this partnership expects to provide breakthrough value by unifying best-in-class content creation and distribution. Swivel provides immersive, engaging content including virtual tours, images, and landing pages, while RealtyAds offers an unmatched reach through its advertising platform where properties enjoy an average 418 percent increase in market exposure.
Together, the companies will provide a digital presence for office buildings that allows users to distribute Swivel's virtual touring content through the RealtyAds network of advertising channels, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google, and Twitter. Swivel content is first optimized to attract, collect, and convert leads with customized landing pages, videos, and interactive virtual tours. RealtyAds then seamlessly incorporates the content and launches ads to a targeted audience across digital channels at the best possible price.
"Commercial property owners and leasing teams will enjoy the white-glove, seamless experience of using Swivel and RealtyAds when marketing their properties," said Scott Harmon, CEO and founder of Swivel. "In contrast to the often expensive and ineffective real estate marketing processes accepted today, the strategic alignment between Swivel and RealtyAds stands as a critical first step toward creating a holistic, sustainable marketing strategy for commercial office leasing."
Both companies will offer preferred pricing to the other company's existing customers. In the future, the two companies will offer a cross-platform integration, making it seamless to publish Swivel content to the RealtyAds platform.
About Swivel
Founded 2019 and backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark and Floodgate, Swivel is a digital leasing platform for office space that empowers property owners and their teams to flexibly market, design and lease tailored workspaces to deliver a superior office experience. Swivel provides property owners with sophisticated applications that work together to get leases signed faster at less cost. Swivel is a trusted digital leasing platform for more than 70 properties and portfolios operating across major markets nationwide including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL. To learn more, visit http://www.swivel.work.
About RealtyAds
RealtyAds is fundamentally reimagining how real estate assets and brands communicate with the market.
With over 256 million square feet of assets across 69 markets, the RealtyAds SaaS marketing platform uses artificial intelligence to help real estate generate exposure to a hyper-targeted audience, at a fair price and without complexity. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, RealtyAds is building a team that is fixated on revolutionizing one of America's largest, yet slowest to adapt, industries. Some customers include CBRE, Tishman Speyer, and Brookfield.
To learn more, visit http://www.realtyads.com.
