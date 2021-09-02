CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions provider for small- and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce two senior executive-level promotions. Mandy Cozby has been promoted to senior vice president, Sales, while Jamie Finley has been promoted to senior vice president, Finance.
"Both Jamie and Mandy have been integral to leading Swizznet's rapid growth over the past year," said Bob Hollander, president and chief executive officer of Swizznet. "I'm thrilled that these talented individuals will continue to help us expand as a leading provider of cloud-hosted IT management services and cybersecurity solutions for accounting firms, financial services firms and other businesses."
Mandy Cozby leads the sales strategy and operations for Swizznet and its subsidiary, RightSize Solutions, managing the company's growing inside, direct and channel sales team. A seasoned information technology sales executive, Cozby joined Swizznet in 2020 as vice president of channel sales following positions at InterVision Systems, AOS and WAN Technologies. She is based in Swizznet's Chesterfield, Missouri, headquarters. Cozby is a graduate of Quincy University.
Jamie Finley is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day financial operations of Swizznet and RightSize, which includes managing the accounting, budgeting and financial reporting for both companies. Prior to joining Swizznet in 2019, Finley held senior management roles in finance and accounting at Consolo Services Group and LGC. She is based in Lexington, Kentucky, and has her Master of Business Administration from Western Kentucky University's Gordon Ford College of Business.
About Swizznet
Swizznet, a registered trademark of Hosting Enterprises, Inc., offers hosting solutions that enable businesses to connect and collaborate from any computer or device, without needing in-house infrastructure or IT. Swizznet offers an on-demand marketplace, using the latest cloud computing technology and tools to deliver the fastest, most secure and reliable access to a range of desktop applications, including Sage, GoldMine, QuickBooks and others. The company is an Intuit-authorized commercial hosting provider and a Microsoft cloud solution provider. Swizznet and its subsidiaries are committed to providing clients with 100% US-based, 24/7/365 Obsessive Support® and service for a premium cloud-based experience. For more information, visit https://www.swizznet.com.
