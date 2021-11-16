CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swizznet today announced its new enterprise-level technology services and support solution for small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Called SwizzStack, the new offering provides a secure, cloud-based operating environment for accessing business tools and applications.
Swizznet provides outsourced information technology (IT) management and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to accounting firms and small- and mid-size businesses. The company's client service commitment – its 24/7/365 Obsessive Support® promise – means that businesses of all sizes can expect a premium service experience typically reserved for larger, enterprise level organizations.
In one comprehensive platform, SwizzStack offers secure access to a company's suite of business applications. SwizzStack's flexible operating environment is powered by innovative data protection and security technology, so that businesses can realize operational and productivity gains whether staff are in the office or working remotely.
"Enterprise-level security and world-class technology shouldn't be the exclusive domain of large organizations," said Bob Hollander, chief executive officer of Swizznet. "SwizzStack gives businesses of all sizes the ability to work how they want, from where they want, in a flexible operating environment that securely supports their operational needs today and in the future."
Cybercriminals are increasingly successful at flying under the radar. According to the "Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021," by the Ponemon Institute and IBM Security, it now takes organizations approximately 287 days to identify and contain data breaches, at a cost of $4.87 million, on average. Importantly, one in five data breaches are caused by compromised credentials.
"Today's reliance on web-based solutions, mobile devices and remote work put organizations, their data and assets at greater risk of data breaches and other security attacks," said Hollander. "SwizzStack uses leading edge technology to withstand cybersecurity attacks and pass regulatory muster – giving businesses world-class protection and support in defending against today's sophisticated criminals."
What is SwizzStack?
SwizzStack delivers enterprise level cloud-powered technology and industry-leading service to its users.
In one secure, centrally managed platform, SwizzStack provides the best in data protection and computing resources without compromising cost, speed or flexibility. The platform enables organizations to easily scale operations for growth and bolster business continuity capabilities. IT support provided by SwizzStack's experts reduces, and may eliminate, the need for additional in-house resources and overhead.
SwizzStack includes:
Cybersecurity:
- Integrated private cloud platform
- Continuous systems monitoring
- Device management
- Vendor management
- Privately hosted applications
- Private network and secure WiFi
Compliance:
- Audit checklist and support
- Email encryption & archival
- Vulnerability and penetration testing
- Data recovery testing
Technology Support:
- Infrastructure: hardware, Macs, PCs, mobile, network, peripherals
- Integrated O365
- Hardware refresh program
- Unified communications
- Virtual IT department /CISO /CTO
Importantly, SwizzStack addresses the cybersecurity preparedness recommendations from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE). User access rights and management protocols allow organizations to configure user- and device-level access using multifactor authentication (MFA). Conditional access protocols add another layer of security.
"Protecting against cyberattacks and data exposure is critical to the sustainability and success of every organization," said Hollander. "As the sophistication and frequency of attacks increase, businesses of all sizes need an enterprise-level technology platform that protects their operations and data while they serve clients and grow."
About Swizznet
Swizznet, a registered trademark of Hosting Enterprises, Inc., offers hosting solutions that enable businesses to connect and collaborate from any computer or device, without needing in-house infrastructure or IT. Swizznet offers an on-demand marketplace, using the latest cloud computing technology and tools to deliver the fastest, most secure and reliable access to a range of desktop applications, including Sage, GoldMine, QuickBooks and others. The company is an Intuit-authorized commercial hosting provider, a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider and a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider. Swizznet and its subsidiaries are committed to providing clients with 100% US-based, 24/7/365 Obsessive Support® and service for a premium cloud-based experience. For more information, visit https://www.swizznet.com.
