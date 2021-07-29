CHESTERFIELD, Mo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce it has been named a Sage Partner Cloud provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage clients can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small- and medium-sized businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. The company's Partner Cloud program, which launched in December 2020, enables select partners to become managed services providers for their customers.
The program in the United States includes Sage 100 and Sage 300, as well as Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (CRE).
"Moving to the cloud is no longer a question of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when' for real estate and construction firms that want to grow and succeed," said Bob Hollander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Swizznet. "We're thrilled to help companies smoothly and seamlessly transition to the cloud with Sage's business solutions and support them as they evolve and compete."
As a Sage Partner Could provider, Swizznet offers construction and real estate firms in the United States the tools, expertise and resources needed to customize and deploy Sage's business management solutions on the Microsoft® Azure platform.
"As the demand for cloud solutions in the construction industry has increased, we want to provide our customers with a flexible option to move their current Sage solutions to the cloud at their own pace, without disruption," said Dustin Stephens, vice president of Sage Construction and Real Estate. "We are pleased to have our trusted partner Swizznet join the Sage Partner Cloud program to deploy Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage 100 Contractor in the cloud."
Swizznet's relationship with Sage began in 2014, first as an authorized hosting partner and later becoming a development partner for Sage construction and real estate.
About Swizznet
Swizznet offers hosting solutions that empower businesses to free themselves from in-house infrastructure and IT so that they can connect and collaborate from any computer or device. The company is a Sage partner cloud program member, Intuit-authorized commercial Hosting provider and a Microsoft cloud solution provider. Swizznet offers an on-demand marketplace, using the latest cloud computing technology and tools to provide a superior user experience and deliver the fastest, most secure and reliable cloud access to Sage and QuickBooks desktop applications. The company is committed to providing clients with 100% US-based, 24/7/365 Obsessive Support® and service for the ultimate cloud accounting solution. For more information, visit https://www.swizznet.com.
About Sage
Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight. For more information, visit http://www.sage.com/.
