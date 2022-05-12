Swoogo named one of the best places to work in the country
LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swoogo has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for 2022. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.
Swoogo's mission is to empower anyone to bring people together, and that begins with a high-performing culture that motivates, engages, and unites the company's team. "Our team goes above and beyond for customers, because we go above and beyond for them," says CEO, Chris Sykes. "As in-person events come back, and our customers look to the future, we're leading the way with the best team in event tech."
Spots on the list result from anonymous employee feedback. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were then audited to determine overall score and ranking. After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected a group of honorees, Swoogo among them.
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief, Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
"This award comes directly from, and because of, our employees. It's a huge accomplishment and supports our people-focused strategy of attracting and retaining the best people by making this the best place to work," Sykes says.
