SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swyft Inc., a global leader in robotic and software-powered marketplaces that facilitate secure, unattended retail, today announced a strategic partnership with OLO Band to distribute sanitizing wristbands through Swyft's Simply Travel and iStore locations. The partnership will enable OLO to expand its offering in multiple new venues, including airports, malls, resorts, movie theaters, transit locations, residential properties and convention centers.
"The OLO Band, which dispenses hand sanitizer from a stylish wristband, is the perfect companion for adults and children traveling and on the go, particularly because you are more exposed to shared surfaces and have an increased need to sanitize your hands," said OLO Band Founder Mogan Anthony. "Swyft is an ideal partner because its automated retail locations are within the exact setting that our customers use our product."
Swyft's iStore and Simply Travel automated retail stores provide a carefully curated assortment of on-the-go products to travelers as well as protection against the harmful spread of coronavirus. Simply Travel stores sell masks, gloves, kits and now sanitizing wristbands from partners like OLO Band. iStores offer products from leading brands such as Apple, Beats and Sony.
"We're incredibly pleased to work with OLO Band and help to provide solutions for consumer access and convenience," said Swyft CEO Gower Smith. "Distributing OLO products in highly populated areas can help contain the spread of the virus and promote easier access to personal protective equipment."
Swyft's high-profile automated retail channel expands sales, increases profits and enhances engagement between customers and brands, retailers, franchise vending operators, and enterprises - at a deeper level. All retail automation solutions include integrated hardware, management software, and managed services, which powers Swyft's unattended retail stores for other brands and retail partners such as CVS, Vera Bradley, Nike and Benefit Cosmetics.
About Swyft
Swyft, Inc. is the robotic & software-enabled marketplace that provides its clients with everything needed to build an automated channel, including robotics, software platform and integrations into nationwide field services. All of Swyft's solutions operate on its cloud-based software and utilize cutting-edge robotic or sensor-based hardware. Swyft Inc., is also the parent company of ZoomSystems, a leading automated retail store operator.
About Simply
Simply Brand is wholly owned by Swyft Inc. The concept is being deployed across the USA in high traffic locations like airports, other transit locations, hotels and multi dwelling units. It will offer travel centric products that meet the needs of people on the move including select consumer electronics, travel related health tests including covid-19 test kits and other sanitizer and groomer solutions.
