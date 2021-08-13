SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swyft Inc., a global leader in robotic and software-powered marketplaces that facilitates secure unattended delivery for brands, merchants and last-mile providers, today announced it will provide contactless shopping and robotic stores at O'Hare International Airport. The company's unique touchless technology, patented in 2014 and launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows travelers to quickly and safely purchase retail products from robotic stores without touching any products or interacting with any salespeople. Travelers simply scan a QR code with the camera on their phone and complete their purchase using contactless payment while a robotic arm fetches and delivers their product
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot introduced the ordinance providing for new concession agreements at the airport. The agreements followed a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) issued in July 2020 to provide passengers with a variety of new low-touch amenities.
"With airports experiencing a large surge of pent-up travel demand following COVID restrictions, travelers must be able to quickly and efficiently purchase goods," said Gower Smith, Swyft CEO. "Through Swyft's intelligent grab and-go and contactless robotic purchase technologies, food and retail brands are well poised to supply those travelers with essential products that facilitate their travel experience – from electronics to sundries, healthcare items, and food."
Swyft's integrated hardware, management software and managed services allow brands to provide easy access to key products while offering a layer of intelligence that helps analyze and optimize sales at all locations. Under the terms of the ordinance, Swyft provides travelers with products and services from trusted Swyft brand partners such as CVS, Vera Bradley, Benefit cosmetics and Wellness 4 Humanity, along with a selection of well-known premium consumer electronics.
Swyft promotes a positive social impact along with its convenient robotic delivery technology. A key focus of Swyft's social impact program is for small businesses. Specifically, Swyft has formed dozens of partnerships with minority businesses in the US airport sector over the past 15 years. In addition to providing a service to travelers and incremental revenues for airports, Swyft's Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partnerships assist in generating revenue for existing businesses operating in airports. Because they are badged with security clearance, Swyft trains staff to meet the required service levels of its leading brands. Swyft's concession award at O'Hare is in the name of TFG Swyft Ventures and is in partnership with The Forrest Group. "I've been working with Swyft and its subsidiary company for four years," said Allen Forrest, CEO of The Forrest Group. "We're utilizing Swyft technology in 18 airports. Our partnership is growing and has enabled me to create new jobs and survive through the pandemic."
