ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sydor Technologies, a global provider of advanced x-ray detectors and diagnostic instrumentation for critical science missions and fundamental research, announced today that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant worth $200,000 by the US Department of Energy. With this award, Sydor Technologies adds to its growing portfolio of cutting-edge, direct x-ray detection systems.
This Phase I award will explore innovative designs for a low energy, soft x-ray detection camera capable of recording thousands of simultaneous, low intensity events not possible with commercially available technology. Currently, the technology exists in a laboratory setting and therefore not widely available to the x-ray community. The awarded grant will leverage developments in the literature and investigate the feasibility of transitioning the technology to a commercial instrument.
Of this specific award, Dr. Benjamin Martin, Sydor's Technology Development Manager states "This is an exciting project that allows us to combine techniques and technologies we have been developing in a new way. We are confident we will be able to build a soft x-ray detector system that fills a critical niche in the x-ray detector marketplace."
About Sydor Technologies
Sydor Technologies is a global leader providing complex measurement solutions that generate critical results for the world's most advanced applications in the defense, energy, ballistics, security, space, and research industries. Established in 2004, Sydor Technologies is headquartered in Rochester, NY
