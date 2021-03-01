ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sydor Technologies, a global provider of advanced x-ray detectors and diagnostic instrumentation for critical science missions and fundamental research, announced today that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant worth $200,000 by the US Department of Energy. With this award, Sydor Technologies continues to expand its growing portfolio of cutting-edge, direct x-ray detection systems.
This Phase I grant will leverage the research behind Sydor's acclaimed mixed-mode, pixel array detectors (MM-PAD) and lead to the design of a next generation application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) enabling a ten-fold increase in frame rate for a new commercially available detector. Such a detector enables the development of new x-ray scattering experiments to take full advantage of upgraded light sources that are delivering faster and more intense x-rays. Given a detector with this new capability, scientists will be able to perform measurements that are presently very cumbersome or practically impossible.
Detectors achieving this exciting level of performance will lead to better data faster, resulting in exciting new discoveries. Sydor's Technology Development Manager, Dr. Benjamin Martin, states "I am looking forward to strengthening our collaboration with Cornell University and building off of the work we have done together to date. These next generation of detectors will be the state of the art for material science and other cutting edge experiments at synchrotrons."
About Sydor Technologies
Sydor Technologies is a global leader providing complex measurement solutions that generate critical results for the world's most advanced applications in the defense, energy, ballistics, security, space, and research industries. Established in 2004, Sydor Technologies is headquartered in Rochester, NY and now supplies systems and support in over 33 countries. For additional information, please visit http://www.SydorTechnologies.com
Media Contact
Dale McIntyre, Sydor Technologies, 585-278-1168, dale.mcintyre@sydortechnologies.com
SOURCE Sydor Technologies