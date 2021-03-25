ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sydor Technologies, a global provider of advanced x-ray detectors and specialized high voltage electronics for critical science missions and fundamental research, announced today that it has been awarded a new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant worth $200,000 by the US Department of Energy. With this latest award, Sydor Technologies reaffirms its commitment to adding manufacturing capability to its Rochester, NY facility for producing high voltage, super fast pulse generators for the global synchrotron and accelerator market.
This Phase I grant will enable Sydor to deliver a detailed design and produce a low voltage demonstrator unit for testing and exploring new features. Building upon an existing pulser architecture with a graceful failure mode, this design, when scaled to 50 kV, will be capable of supporting the planned Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) injection system at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL). No commercially available pulser provides the output waveform capable of maintaining the ultra-fast pulse rise times at the > 50 kV amplitude required for these facilities.
The advances made in this proposed work will provide critical infrastructure at national laboratories like BNL as well as to those accelerators undergoing upgrades to new particle species and/or faster, shorter particle bunches or light pulses. Principal investigator at Sydor Technologies, Dr. David Garand, comments, "A robust and commercially supported high voltage pulser with a reliable self-test and graceful failure mechanism will enable facilities like the future EIC to successfully fulfill the mission developed over the past decade and to operate reliably at levels not possible today."
About Sydor Technologies
Sydor Technologies is a global leader providing complex measurement solutions that generate critical results for the world's most advanced applications in the defense, energy, ballistics, security, space, and research industries. Established in 2004, Sydor Technologies is headquartered in Rochester, NY and now supplies systems and support in over 33 countries.
