BALTIMORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12 with more than 750 points of presence worldwide, is targeting its home state of Maryland as it expands its franchise footprint. The company is aiming to meet the growing demand for academic support services after a challenging year for students near its headquarters.
With the school year in full swing, it's become increasingly clear that the virus has left gaps in learning. A recent study conducted by McKinsey & Company found that COVID-related learning loss has put students behind anywhere from four to 12 months.
Maryland schools have been hit especially hard by COVID disruption. By some estimates, middle class students have lost at least three months of learning and possibly up to half a year, while impoverished students have lost as much as a year and a half.
Luckily, Sylvan is uniquely suited to address the problem. "We're confident about our ability to transform outcomes for our students," said Sylvan Learning CEO John McAuliffe. "New federal funding for schools struggling to get their students caught up has allowed us to bring our individualized method to schools and meet students exactly where they are."
With a goal to sign new franchisees to open 12 new locations across Maryland over the next three years, Sylvan Learning sees a strong opportunity in its home state, as the brand seeks to grow its footprint to aid area families dealing with the learning loss associated with COVID-19.
Independent research shows the Sylvan Method™, developed through academic research, teaching experience and technology, builds confidence, boosts skills and delivers better grades and results in up to three times more academic growth compared to students who don't utilize Sylvan. The brands' proprietary software, SylvanSync™, allows Sylvan teachers to engage and motivate with adaptive lessons and a personal learning plan for each child.
Offering a breadth of programs, including reading, writing, math, SAT and ACT prep, study skills and advanced reading, Sylvan's Personalized Tutoring programs for reading and math guarantee progress results.
In addition to its individualized teaching model, Sylvan Learning continues to invest in learning technology that allows the brand to respond to parents' needs during challenging times.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Sylvan introduced a virtual tutoring option to ensure that children still had access to their tutoring sessions. As school districts transitioned to remote learning, Sylvan created its School Support program to help children stay on track and help parents manage the complexities of this current school year. The brand also rolled out a mobile app in some markets, including Maryland, that allows parents to book virtual lessons with Sylvan-approved tutors.
Boasting thousands of school relationships in North America, Canada, Hong Kong, UAE, Kuwait, Vietnam and Turkey, Sylvan Learning has been focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity and inspiring a love for learning — all of which make a big impact in school and in life.
With its eyes on Maryland, the industry-leading learning franchise is seeking franchise partners to provide a much-needed service as students struggle to get caught up and reach their full potential.
"Franchisees will be able to make a difference in their community by bringing Sylvan Learning to the families of Montgomery County," said McAuliffe. "At a time when demand for our services is unprecedented, Sylvan Learning's system is stronger, more nimble and more united than ever. We are excited to find new partners to bring Sylvan Learning to Maryland."
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses — and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Sylvan Learning