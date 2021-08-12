HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the supplemental and enrichment education brand with more than 750 points of presence across North America, along with its franchise partners has donated more than $35,000 to charitable organizations across the country as a result of its discounted educational assessment program held in May.
In an effort to help families struggling with a full year of pandemic-induced school disruptions, the brand cut the price of its Sylvan Insight Assessment — which gives parents a clear picture of their children's educational needs and how Sylvan can address them — to $29 for all students. Normally, this assessment costs up to $199.
For every $29 assessment given, Sylvan's local franchisees donated $10 to a charity of their choice, while Sylvan corporate donated a percentage of the assessment to the Boys & Girls Club of America.
In addition to Sylvan's $35,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of America, Sylvan franchisee Leslie Mitchell donated more than $6,000 to Calgary Food Bank in Canada, April Samp donated nearly $3,000 to Variety Children's Charity in Iowa, George and Jessica Rollins donated more than $2,000 to Jackson Top Teacher in Michigan, Kim Tiexeira donated $2,000 to the CT3 Foundation Home Run For Hope, Victoria Sherrard donated more than $3,000 to Arizona Friends of Foster Children, and Delia Navarro donated just over $1,500 to Boys & Girls Club Kern City.
"Many of our staff have a place in their heart for children in foster care and children of adoption," said Sherrard, a multi-unit Sylvan Learning franchise owner in Arizona "When we were told by corporate that we could select a local charity to be the recipient of our 'give back' donation, the majority of our staff immediately thought of Arizona Friends of Foster Children. We've had students attend our programs in years past who were recipients of their generosity and we've always thought that they were an amazing organization with a purpose that impacts the future of these children. We were humbled and so pleased to be able to give back to their purpose."
Sylvan has been a resource to parents and students for decades, but this year it has seen a need arise in the marketplace unlike anything else. The "COVID slide," or the impact of schools closing for months or a year, has the potential to set back an entire generation of children.
With students currently testing at least three months behind — which experts say could take two to three years to catch up — Sylvan and its franchise partners are now playing an integral role in helping individual students as well as schools across the country fill the education void caused by the pandemic. New federal funding for schools struggling to get their students caught up has allowed them to partner with Sylvan. With an individualized teaching method that takes grade level out of the equation, Sylvan is uniquely suited to address the problem.
Independent research shows the Sylvan Method™, developed through academic research, teaching experience and technology, builds confidence, boosts skills and delivers better grades and results in up to three times more academic growth compared to students who don't utilize Sylvan. The brands' proprietary software, SylvanSync™, allows Sylvan teachers to engage and motivate students with adaptive lessons and a personal learning plan for each child.
"Giving back is a major part of Sylvan's culture," said chief franchise operations officer Susan Valverde. "We have worked with students in underprivileged communities, along with students struggling across the world. It is a natural fit for us to be able to help children get their education back on track. Offering this discounted assessment has allowed us to serve more families, while also giving back to the Boys and Girls Club, along with local charities that are close to the hearts of our franchisees system-wide."
