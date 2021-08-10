ATLANTA, August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K–12 with more than 750 points of presence worldwide, is targeting the Atlanta metro region as it expands its footprint amid growing demand for its academic support services after a challenging year for students in the Peachtree state.
As the country moves into its post-pandemic phase and students return to school, it's become increasingly clear that the virus has left serious gaps in learning. A recent study estimates COVID-related learning loss has put students behind anywhere from four to 12 months.
In the Atlanta metro region, where schools were closed for nine weeks during lockdown, thousands of students have fallen behind in math and English, especially students from low-income families without access to a computer or internet.
According to a recent report conducted by redefinED Atlanta, Empower K12 and Learn4Life, out of roughly 600,000 students in eight Atlanta metro districts, about 21,000 fewer students are now on track for their grade level in English, while 29,000 fewer students are on track in math.
The pandemic took a heavy toll on students across the entire state of Georgia, according to new research conducted by Georgia State University's Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education. The report recommended that Georgia school districts use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to implement targets and evidence-based solutions such as providing high-intensity, small-group tutoring, something Sylvan is uniquely suited to provide.
Independent research shows the Sylvan Method™, developed through academic research, teaching experience and technology, builds confidence, boosts skills and delivers better grades and results in up to three times more academic growth compared to students who don't utilize Sylvan. The brands' proprietary software, SylvanSync™, allows Sylvan teachers to engage and motivate with adaptive lessons and a personal learning plan for each child.
Offering a breadth of programs, including reading, writing, math, SAT and ACT prep, study skills and advanced reading, Sylvan's Personalized Tutoring programs for reading and math even guarantee progress results.
"We're confident about our ability to transform outcomes for students, and we're committed to doing our part to help children in Georgia get caught up after a challenging year," said Sylvan Learning CEO John McAuliffe. "Now that new federal funding has made it possible for hard-hit Georgia schools to utilize our program, we are seeking franchise partners in the Atlanta metro region and beyond to provide this much-needed service."
Boasting thousands of school relationships in North America, Canada, Hong Kong, UAE, Kuwait, Vietnam and Turkey, Sylvan Learning has been focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity and inspiring a love for learning — all of which make a big impact in school and in life.
With its eyes on Georgia, the industry-leading learning franchise hopes new franchisees will help students across the state reach their full potential, while preventing what could become a generational education crisis if left unchecked.
"Franchisees will be able to make a difference in their community by bringing Sylvan Learning to the families of Georgia," said McAuliffe. "At a time when demand for our services is unprecedented, Sylvan Learning's system is stronger, more nimble and more united than ever. We are excited to find new partners to bring Sylvan Learning to Atlanta and beyond."
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses — and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.
